Ref Cam: Son Heung-Min & Denis Bouanga Power LAFC in Front of Historic Crowd!
Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Exercise Option to Purchase Brazilian Defender Felipe Andrade - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Home Again Wednesday to Host Los Angeles Football Club - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- Denis Bouanga's Three Goals Lead LAFC to 4-2 Victory in San Jose
- LAFC Faces San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, September 13
- LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from D.C. United
- LAFC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Jailson
- LAFC Falls 2-1 to San Diego FC at BMO Stadium