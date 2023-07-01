Reeling Giants Lose 9-4 To Nuts

The San Jose Giants dropped their fourth straight game and lost for the 10th time in their last 12 contests overall with a 9-4 setback to the Modesto Nuts on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. Modesto took control of the game with a five-run top of the fifth inning rally on their way to a third consecutive victory to open the series. The Giants (41-31 overall, 1-5 second half) have also now lost a season-high six consecutive home games.

Matt Higgins (2-for-4) and P.J. Hilson (2-for-2) had two hits apiece while Anthony Rodriguez (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) drove in a pair of runs to lead San Jose offensively in defeat.

The Giants scored all four of their runs on Friday in the bottom of the second inning. After Modesto took an early 2-0 lead with a two-run top of the first, San Jose produced four straight hits to begin the bottom of the second with all four runners eventually coming home to score. Higgins led off the inning with a single before Onil Perez bounced a double down the left field line to put runners on second and third. Rodriguez was up next and he doubled sharply down the right field line to easily score both Higgins and Perez tying the game 2-2.

Zach Morgan was up next and his fly ball to left center just eluded the diving Miguel Perez for another double - the third in a row - as Rodriguez raced home giving the Giants a 3-2 lead.

Jose Ramos then hit a grounder to shortstop that glanced off the glove of Cole Young for an error as Morgan scored the fourth run of the inning.

Unfortunately, San Jose wouldn't score again for the remainder of the contest and Modesto rallied. The Nuts immediately got one run back in the top of the third against Giants starter Manuel Mercedes as Gabe Moncada doubled with one out and scored on Tatem Levins' two-out single. Then in the fourth, Perez led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a two-out passed ball to tie the game 4-4.

Modesto then took advantage of two key San Jose misplays in the top of the fifth to produce a big inning. With the score still tied, Mercedes returned to the mound to begin the inning and promptly struck out Josh Hood to leadoff, but another passed ball allowed the batter to reach first. Moncada then hit a potential double play grounder to second that was booted by Diego Velasquez. The error put runners on the corners with still none out. Justin Lavey followed with an RBI single as Hood scored to make it 5-4. Two batters later, new pitcher Dylan Cumming walked Milkar Perez to load the bases with one out. Cumming then walked Curtis Washington with two down to force home another run as the Nuts lead grew to 6-4. Young was up next and the former first round pick blasted a double to the fence in deep right center that cleared the bases as all three runners scored to make it a 9-4 game. Modesto scored five runs in the frame on only two hits and all five runs allowed by Giants pitching were unearned.

Nuts long reliever Riley Davis, who entered the game to begin the bottom of the fourth, earned the win after firing five scoreless innings with only two hits allowed. Davis walked none, struck out four and at one point retired 11 straight San Jose hitters.

Down 9-4, the Giants threatened in the bottom of the ninth as Ramos reached on an error to leadoff before Turner Hill worked a one-out walk and Hilson singled with two down to load the bases. However with the potential tying run in the on-deck circle, Higgins struck out swinging to end the game.

Mercedes (1-3) suffered the loss after yielding seven runs (only two earned) on nine hits over his 4 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out four. Melvin Adon worked two hitless innings over the seventh and eighth in his 2023 San Jose debut and showcased a fastball that topped out at 101 MPH. Adon previously pitched with the SJ Giants in 2018 and 2022.

The Nuts out-hit the Giants 11-8. Officially, only two of the nine runs allowed by San Jose pitching were earned runs. The Giants finished the game 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. San Jose hasn't won a home game since the night they clinched the first half North Division title (June 15 vs. Rancho Cucamonga).

The Giants continue their series with Modesto on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Nomar Medina is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

