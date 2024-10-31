Redtag.Ca Aerial Report: Western Semi-Final

October 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Marshall Ferguson joins Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett to discuss the QB match-up between Trevor Harris and Vernon Adams Jr. in this Saturday's Eastern Semi-Final.

