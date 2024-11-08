Sports stats



Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Redtag.Ca Aerial Report: Western Final

November 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Marshall Ferguson joins Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett to discuss the QB match-up between Trevor Harris and Zach Collaros in this Saturday's Western Final.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from November 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central