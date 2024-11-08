Redtag.Ca Aerial Report: Western Final
November 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Marshall Ferguson joins Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett to discuss the QB match-up between Trevor Harris and Zach Collaros in this Saturday's Western Final.
