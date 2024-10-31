Redtag.ca Aerial Report: Eastern Semi-Final
October 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Marshall Ferguson joins Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett to discuss the QB match-up between Dru Brown and Chad Kelly in this Saturday's Eastern Semi-Final.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from October 31, 2024
- Brammer and Sayles fined - CFL
- Ryan Hunter & Janarion Grant Named Finalists for CFL Awards - Toronto Argonauts
- Mace, Milligan Jr. and Ferland Named West Division Award Finalists - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Mitchell & Bridges Named Finalists for CFL Awards - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Sean Whyte Named West Division Finalist for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player - B.C. Lions
- Oliveira and Mitchell to Face off for Mop at CFL Awards, Presented by Securian Canada - CFL
- Beverette, Adeyemi-Berglund and Maas Nominated for Awards - Montreal Alouettes
- Brady Oliveira Nominated for Two League Awards - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Release Bright - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Ryan Hunter & Janarion Grant Named Finalists for CFL Awards
- Argos Lead the East Division with Nine Division All-CFL Players in 2024
- Argos Nominees for 2024 CFL Awards Announced
- Argonauts Annual Purolator Tackle Hunger® Game Set for this Saturday, October 19 vs. Ottawa
- Argos Ink QB Tucker Horn to Futures Contract