Redtag.Ca Aerial Report: Eastern Final
November 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Marshall Ferguson joins Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett to discuss the QB match-up between Chad Kelly and Cody Fajardo in this Saturday's Eastern Final.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from November 8, 2024
- Saddle up for the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary - CFL
- Saddle up for 113th Grey Cup in Calgary - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Mutually Part Ways with Barron Miles - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Ryan Hunter, Dejon Allen, Jake Ceresna & Janarion Grant Named to All-CFL Team
- Ryan Hunter & Janarion Grant Named Finalists for CFL Awards
- Argos Lead the East Division with Nine Division All-CFL Players in 2024
- Argos Nominees for 2024 CFL Awards Announced
- Argonauts Annual Purolator Tackle Hunger® Game Set for this Saturday, October 19 vs. Ottawa