Redtag.Ca Aerial Report: Eastern Final

November 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Marshall Ferguson joins Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett to discuss the QB match-up between Chad Kelly and Cody Fajardo in this Saturday's Eastern Final.

