Reds Honor 2022 Dragon Elly de la Cruz as Minor League Player of the Year

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton Dragons 2022 shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been selected as the winner of the Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award, an honor presented annually by the Cincinnati Reds to their Minor League Player of the Year. The Reds announced their Minor League player awards on Friday night at RedsFest.

Two other 2022 Dragons players also received big awards from the Reds on Friday. First baseman Alex McGarry was named Reds 2022 Minor League Hitter of the Year, while Andrew Abbott was named Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

De La Cruz spent the majority of the 2022 season with the Dragons. He becomes the fifth Dayton player to be selected Reds Minor League Player of the Year after spending all or most of the year with the Dragons. Other Dragons players to earn the honor following a season in Dayton were Austin Kearns (2000), Billy Hamilton (2011), Seth Mejias-Brean (2013), and Tyler Mahle (2015).

The selections of De La Cruz, McGarry, and Abbott mark the second time in Dragons history that a Dayton player has won all three Reds minor league awards in the same season. In 2013, Seth Mejias-Brean (Player of the Year), Jesse Winker (Hitter of the Year), and Robert Stephenson (Pitcher of the Year) were winners after spending all or part of the year with the Dragons.

De La Cruz has earned multiple honors and awards for his outstanding 2022 season. He was named by Minor League Baseball as the Midwest League's "Top MLB Prospect" and was also named as the shortstop on the MWL Full-Season All-Star Team (one player selected per position). De La Cruz became the first Dragons player to earn the top prospect award since the club's inaugural season of 2000, when Dayton outfielder Austin Kearns shared the honor with Peoria's Albert Pujols.

De La Cruz was also selected as Reds 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. In a late-season Baseball America survey of Midwest League managers, De La Cruz was named the league's "Most Exciting Player," "Best Batting Prospect," "Best Power Prospect," and "Fastest Baserunner."

With the Dragons in 2022, De La Cruz played in 72 games and batted .302 with 20 home runs. De La Cruz became the first player in Dragons history and first Midwest League player since 1999 (Corey Patterson, Lansing) to hit at least .300 with at least 20 home runs and at least 25 stolen bases.

Including his time this summer with Chattanooga after he was promoted from the Dragons in late-July, De La Cruz combined to bat .304 with 28 home runs and 47 stolen bases. He became the first player anywhere in Minor League Baseball to hit at least 25 home runs, steal at least 40 bases, and hit at least .300 in a season since George Springer in 2013.

McGarry hit 27 home runs in the Reds system in 2022 to finish second in the organization to De La Cruz. His slugging percentage of .543 was also second in the system to De La Cruz. McGarry played in 41 games for the Dragons, batting .286 with 11 home runs, a .604 slugging percentage, and an OPS of .939.

Abbott led all Reds minor league pitchers in strikeouts in 2022 with 159 in 118 innings. With the Dragons, Abbott made five appearances and posted an ERA of 0.67, allowing just two runs in 27 innings with 40 strikeouts.

Dragons Winners of the Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award (Minor League Player of the Year):

2000: Austin Kearns

2011: Billy Hamilton

2013: Seth Mejias-Brean

2015: Tyler Mahle

2022: Elly De La Cruz

Dragons Winners of Reds Hitter/Pitcher of the Year Awards (since 2006)

2006: Johnny Cueto (Pitcher of the Year)

2010: Donnie Joseph (Pitcher of the Year)

2011: Josh Smith (Pitcher of the Year)

2012: Steve Selsky (Hitter of the Year)

2013: Jesse Winker (Hitter of the Year)

2013: Robert Stephenson (Pitcher of the Year)

2014: Nick Travieso (Pitcher of the Year)

2016: Shed Long (Hitter of the Year)

2017: Jose Siri (Hitter of the Year)

2022: Alex McGarry (Hitter of the Year)

2022: Andrew Abbott (Pitcher of the Year)

