Reds Announce Alternate Training Site Roster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Cincinnati Reds have announced the official roster for the Alternate Training Site team. The squad will play a series of scrimmages against Cleveland, Kansas City and Pittsburgh at Louisville Slugger Field during April, beginning with the opening contest on Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

The roster is headlined Cincinnati's No. 1 overall prospect, infielder Jose Garcia, a slick-fielding shortstop who reached the majors last year at just 22 years of age. Garcia vaulted his way to the top of Cincinnati's farm system by winning the organization's Minor League Hitter of the Year award in 2019 and becoming the first Reds player in 36 years to make his debut as the team's starting shortstop.

The 31-man roster also features former Chicago White Sox outfielder, Nicky Delmonico, who won a pair of gold medals with Team USA (in the Pan American Championship) before bursting on the Major League scene with six homers over his first 19 career games with the White Six in 2017. He enters the 2021 campaign having spent parts of each of the last four seasons in the big leagues with Chicago.

The pitching staff boasts a former second-round pick and the Reds' 2018 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Tony Santillan, as well as former Texas Christian University standout and World Series pitcher, Brandon Finnegan. Finnegan is a major-league veteran with more than 250 innings of work during his pro career and still ranks as the only player in history to appear in both the NCAA College World Series and Major League Baseball World Series in the same year (in 2014).

The Reds Alternate Site team will open its schedule at Louisville Slugger Field on Monday, April 5 against the Kansas City Royals Alternate Site squad. First pitch is 7 p.m. (gates open at 6:30 p.m.) and tickets can be purchased online for just $10 at batsbaseball.com.

