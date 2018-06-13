Redmond Returns on Two-Year AHL Contract

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed defenseman Zach Redmond to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

The 29-year-old Redmond is coming off his most productive season in 2017-18, during which he set career-highs in all offensive categories while also leading the team in assists (32) and points (47) in 66 games with the Amerks. He also added a team-high two goals in three playoff contests for Rochester.

Redmond finished the regular season ranked third among all AHL defensemen with 15 goals, including a team-best eight power-play tallies, fourth in points and fifth in assists, earning him a selection to the AHL Second All-Star Team. He was one of just three blueliners to lead his respective team in scoring this past season, joining Belleville's Ville Pokka and Binghamton's Jacob MacDonald.

Originally a seventh-round selection (184th overall) of the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Redmond has amassed 147 points (44+103) in 256 career AHL games with Rochester, St. John's, San Antonio and Chicago. He's also totaled 38 points (9+29) in 133 NHL appearances, including three with the Buffalo Sabres last season.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound blueliner played four seasons at Ferris State University (CCHA), where he compiled 90 points (22+68) in 141 games for the Bulldogs.

