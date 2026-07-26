Redirected to Perfection by Mina Tanaka #nwsl #football #soccer

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Published on July 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2026
- Utah Royals FC Score Most Goals in Club History in 4-1 Victory over North Carolina Courage - Utah Royals FC
- Jacobs returns as Courage lose third straight - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Score Most Goals in Club History in 4-1 Victory over North Carolina Courage - Utah Royals FC
- Boston Legacy post third shutout in four games, beat KC Current 1-0 - Boston Legacy FC
- Reign FC Continues Road Trip against San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Takes on Angel City out West - Racing Louisville FC
- Kerr's First Goal Helps Gotham FC to Portland Draw - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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- Utah Royals FC Score Most Goals in Club History in 4-1 Victory over North Carolina Courage
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