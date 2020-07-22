RedHawks Win Low-Scoring Game in Fargo

July 22, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-8) lost 4-2 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Christian Ibarra drew a leadoff walk and scored from first two batters later when Brennan Metzger doubled to left-centre. Ibarra scored on a two-out error to give the RedHawks a 4-2 lead.

After Ryan Williams pitched a scoreless top of the eighth, Mitchell Osnowitz retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

Kevin Lachance led off the game with a walk, and took second on an errant pickoff throw by RedHawks' starter Cale Coshow. Darnell Sweeney moved Lachance to third with a groundout to second, and the Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead when Lachance came home on Eric Wood's groundball to shortstop.

Drew Ward led off the bottom of the second with a home run to right that tied the game for the RedHawks (7-10).

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Dario Pizzano, Ibarra, and Blake Grant-Parks hit consecutive singles to put Fargo-Moorhead in front.

The Goldeyes briefly tied the game in the top of the seventh. Kyle Martin singled to centre leading off and took third when Logan Hill's groundball to third resulted in a two-base throwing error by Leobaldo Pina. Martin scored on a John Nester groundout to shortstop.

Williams (1-1) picked up the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits in seven innings of relief.

Coshow took a no-decision, allowing one unearned run on no hits in one inning. Coshow walked none and struck out none.

John Gorman (0-1) took the loss in relief for the Goldeyes, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits in three innings.

Mitchell Lambson started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on seven hits over five innings. Lambson walked none and struck out six.

Jonathan Moroney's hitting streak ended at 10 games.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks play a double header on Thursday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.