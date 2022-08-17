RedHawks Stay Hot, Top Birds in Game Two

August 17, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - Trey Michalczewski homered for a second consecutive game and Aaron Takacs reached base four times but Fargo-Moorhead rode a big fifth inning to a 9-4 win over Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

John Silviano put the RedHawks on the board first with a two-run double in the first inning. The 2-0 lead held until the fourth when Michalczewski homered and Takacs followed with a single. A sacrifice bunt moved him into scoring position before Kona Quiggle drove him in with an RBI single to tie the game.

But Fargo was quick to respond, retaking the lead with a two-run double in the bottom half before scoring four times in the fifth. An RBI double and a two-run homerun led to a Canaries pitching change and the RedHawks would add an RBI single before the inning ended.

Jabari Henry and Ozzie Martinez delivered back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the top of the sixth to bring the Birds within 8-4 but Silivano led off the seventh with a homerun to push the lead to five. Both bullpens locked in and tossed scoreless innings the rest of the way.

All nine Canaries recorded a hit, led by Henry and Nick Gotta who each finished with two. Sioux Falls is now 31-49 and will look to get back into the win column Wednesday at 7:02pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.