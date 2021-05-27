RedHawks Score 10 in 4th, Seven More in 8th to Beat Chicago 17-5

FARGO, N.D. - Fargo-Moorhead scored in only two innings, but put up 17 runs on the Chicago Dogs en route to a 17-5 win on Wednesday night in front of 1677 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. Every single RedHawks batter had at least one hit and one run in the win. Correlle Prime, who reached base in all four plate appearances Tuesday night, was 5-for-5 and had three runs and two RBIs in the win. He is now 7-for-7 with two walks, five runs, and four RBIs in the series.

In the 4th inning, the RedHawks exploded for 10 runs on seven hits and one error to take a 10-2 lead. Then they scored seven more in the 8th to extend the lead to 17-5. The RedHawks had five batters (Prime, Silviano, Pina, Dexter, and Shumpert) with two or more RBI in the win. Their 17 runs and 16 hits are both season highs.

RedHawks starter Gage Hinsz went 4.1 innings, and gave up two runs on five hits to lower his ERA to 7.27 on the year. In relief, Michael Hope got the win despite giving up three runs on three hits in the fifth inning. Logan Nissen made his professional debut in the 9th inning and struck out every batter he faced to secure the win for the 'Hawks.

Chicago starter Jordan Kipper gave up seven runs on six hits and a walk in 3.1 innings pitched and picked up the loss in Wednesday's game. Chicago used five pitchers in relief, with Scott Firth picking up the majority of work with 1.2 innings pitched and three runs allowed. Ryan Lidge, who was hitless in Tuesday night's game, was 2-for-4 and batted in a run in the 5th inning.

His .462 batting average still leads all other batters in the American Association. Chicago took the early lead, as they scored two runs on four hits in the top of the 1st inning, but could not match the RedHawks firepower for the second straight game.

Fargo-Moorhead and Chicago will conclude the series Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. The scheduled pitching matchup is RHP Bret Helton (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Christman (0-0, 16.87 ERA).

After the series with Chicago, the RedHawks will host the Houston Apollos for a three-game series beginning Friday, May 28 at 7:02 P.M.

