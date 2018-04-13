RedHawks National Anthem Tryouts Saturday, April 14 2018

April 13, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will be hosting their annual National Anthem Tryouts on Saturday, April 14th at Newman Outdoor Field (1515 15th Avenue N - Fargo).

Individuals and small singing groups are welcome. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.. with tryouts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Registration will be in the office lobby and tryouts will be in the RedHawks conference room (formerly the Maury Wills Museum). Amy Iler and JJ Gordon from KFGO will be on hand as judges.

