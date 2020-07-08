RedHawks Manage Only Five Hits in 5-0 Loss to Goldeyes

July 8, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - After what looked to be a promising start to the game, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks had only one hit from the third to eighth innings and didn't get a runner past second base in a 5-0 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

RedHawks starter Bradin Hagens struck out nine batters in his second start of the year, but he earned the loss after giving up three runs in 4.2 innings pitched. Hagens has 19 combined strikeouts in his two appearances for the RedHawks this season.

Wes Darvill got the Goldeyes on the board in the second inning when he brought home two runs with a bloop single down the left-field line that beat the RedHawks slight shift and went into the corner. Winnipeg added runs in the fifth, seventh, and eighth innings to put up an unanswered five run total for the game.

Correlle Prime was the only RedHawks batter with multiple hits in the game. The left fielder had two singles to boost his batting average to .429 for the season.

Winnipeg starter Mitchell Lambson earned his second victory of the season against the RedHawks, giving up just three hits in a scoreless six innings of work.

Fargo-Moorhead drops to 1-4 on the season and Winnipeg ups its record to 4-1. The Goldeyes have outscored the RedHawks 43-15 over the first five games of the season.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks will finish their three-game series Wednesday night before Fargo-Moorhead welcomes the Chicago Dogs to Newman Outdoor Field on Friday. LHP Matt Tomshaw is slated to make his first start for the RedHawks against Winnipeg RHP Frank Duncan in the series finale. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.