RedHawks Holiday Sale Set for December 8

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks host their annual Holiday Sale on Thursday, December 8th from 10am to 6pm at Newman Outdoor Field. RedHawks staff members will be serving hot dog meals in the ticket office lobby from 11am-1pm. Holiday Sale specials include:

Purchase a flex pack and receive a ticket voucher, good for two RSVD tickets for the RedHawks 2023 Home Opener on May 15th

Receive $10 off any Team Store purchase of $100 or $20 off any Team Store purchase of $150

Many other 'hot deal' discounts in the Team Store

Can't make it on December 8th? These offers are good online from 10am-6pm that day.

