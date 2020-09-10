RedHawks Drew Ward Named to 2020 All-Star Team
September 10, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO, N.D. - RedHawks designated hitter/infielder Drew Ward was named to the American Association 2020 Postseason All-Star Team on Thursday.
Drew Ward is in his first season with the RedHawks and is hitting .341 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs, 45 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 57 games. He enters the final day of the season on top of the league in batting average, slugging percentage (.645) and OPS (1.056).
The Leedy Okla. native was drafted out of high school by the Washington Nationals in the 3rd round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and has played the past seven seasons in the Nationals farm system. Ward, 25, played in eight games during spring training for Washington in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the MLB and cancelled the MiLB seasons.
The Postseason All-Star Team was voted on by field managers, executives, and media members associated with all 12 American Association clubs. Additional awards will be announced in the coming days.
2020 American Association Postseason All-Star Team
C Chris Chinea, St. Paul Saints
1B Kyle Martin, Winnipeg Goldeyes
2B Edwin Arroyo, Chicago Dogs
3B Damek Tomscha, Sioux Falls Canaries
SS Andrew Ely, Sioux Falls Canaries
OF Adam Brett Walker, Milwaukee Milkmen
OF Logan Landon, Sioux Falls Canaries
OF Mikey Reynolds, St. Paul Saints
DH Drew Ward, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
P Mike Devine, St. Paul Saints
RP Peyton Gray, St. Paul Saints
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from September 10, 2020
- RedHawks Drew Ward Named to 2020 All-Star Team - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Edwin Arroyo Earns First All-Star Selection - Chicago Dogs
- Devine Becomes Saints First Ever American Association Pitcher of the Year, Reynolds and Chinea Named Post-Season All-Stars - St. Paul Saints
- American Association Announces 2020 All-Star Team - AA
- Martin Voted Postseason All-Star - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Milkmen Secure First Place Going into Championship Series - Milwaukee Milkmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Stories
- RedHawks Drew Ward Named to 2020 All-Star Team
- Pina Blasts Two Home Runs in RedHawks in Series Win
- Canaries Snap RedHawks' Winning Streak in Extra Innings
- Pina Grand Slam Powers Hawks to Series-Opening Win over Canaries
- Tomshaw and Ward Named Aa Pitcher and Batter of the Month