RedHawks Drew Ward Named to 2020 All-Star Team

FARGO, N.D. - RedHawks designated hitter/infielder Drew Ward was named to the American Association 2020 Postseason All-Star Team on Thursday.

Drew Ward is in his first season with the RedHawks and is hitting .341 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs, 45 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 57 games. He enters the final day of the season on top of the league in batting average, slugging percentage (.645) and OPS (1.056).

The Leedy Okla. native was drafted out of high school by the Washington Nationals in the 3rd round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and has played the past seven seasons in the Nationals farm system. Ward, 25, played in eight games during spring training for Washington in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the MLB and cancelled the MiLB seasons.

The Postseason All-Star Team was voted on by field managers, executives, and media members associated with all 12 American Association clubs. Additional awards will be announced in the coming days.

2020 American Association Postseason All-Star Team

C Chris Chinea, St. Paul Saints

1B Kyle Martin, Winnipeg Goldeyes

2B Edwin Arroyo, Chicago Dogs

3B Damek Tomscha, Sioux Falls Canaries

SS Andrew Ely, Sioux Falls Canaries

OF Adam Brett Walker, Milwaukee Milkmen

OF Logan Landon, Sioux Falls Canaries

OF Mikey Reynolds, St. Paul Saints

DH Drew Ward, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

P Mike Devine, St. Paul Saints

RP Peyton Gray, St. Paul Saints

