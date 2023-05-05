RedHawks Down Goldeyes in Ninth

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored three times in the bottom of the ninth inning and defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 10-9 in the opening exhibition game for both.

Goldeyes left-handed starter Travis Seabrooke worked three innings. He struck out two while allowing one run and two walks. The second Winnipeg hurler- RJ Martinez gave up four runs over two innings while lefty Tyler Jandron worked the final 2 2/3 and despite suffering the loss fanned four.

Offensive highlights included left fielder Najee Gaskins had two singles and two walks. Third baseman Dayson Croes was 3-5 with two singles and a double. Designated hitter Andrew Shaps scored twice and contributed with a double and two RBI's.

The teams meet again on Saturday with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch. The pre-game show begins at 12:30 on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

