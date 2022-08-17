RedHawks Combine for Eight Extra-Base Hits in Win

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (54-28) hit eight extra-base hits and beat the Sioux Falls Canaries (31-49) by a score of 9-4 on Tuesday night. Right fielder John Silviano and shortstop Sam Dexter each hit a double and a home run in the win.

Sioux Falls' starter Cesilio Pimentel (1-5) earned the loss after allowing seven runs (one unearned) on nine hits and a walk in 4.2 innings pitched. The RedHawks opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as Silviano drove in a pair of runs on a two-run double.

In the fourth inning Sioux Falls tied the game on a Trey Michalczewski solo home run and a Kona Quiggle RBI single. Michalczewski has now homered in each of the first two games this series. The tie would be short-lived though, as Evan Alexander hit a two-run double in the bottom of the inning to give the RedHawks a 4-2 lead.

The RedHawks scored four runs an inning later, including two on a Sam Dexter two-run home run, to increase their lead to six runs. Pimentel was pulled after allowing the home run and was relieved by Colby Wyatt. The right-hander allowed two runs (one unearned) on three hits and two walks in 2.1 innings pitched. Tony Lanier also pitched an inning of scoreless relief in the game.

The Canaries would shorten the lead with two runs on four hits in the sixth inning but that would be the last time Sioux Falls would score in the game. Fargo-Moorhead starter Davis Feldman (6-3) earned the win despite allowing four runs on 11 hits and three walks in 5.2 innings pitched. Brady Stover and Luke Lind pitched the final 3.1 innings and didn't allow a hit or a run.

John Silviano scored the final run of the game on a solo home run off of Wyatt in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls continue their series with a 7:02 p.m. game tomorrow night at Newman Outdoor Field. LHP Kevin McGovern (8-3, 3.76 ERA) will start for the RedHawks. LHP Neil Lang (2-3, 4.54 ERA) will start for the Canaries.

