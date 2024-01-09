RedHawks Captain Returning for 2024 Season

Fargo, ND - One of the top defensive players in the American Association is returning to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks this season. Shortstop Sam Dexter has agreed to a deal keeping him in Fargo for 2024. Dexter was named the team's first-ever captain last year as voted on by his teammates. Dexter has been a steadying presence in the RedHawks lineup since 2021 with his veteran leadership, outstanding glovework, and consistency at the plate.

A native of Waterville, ME, Dexter was a 23rd round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox in the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Southern Maine (Gorham, ME) where he hit .405 in his final collegiate season. Once drafted, he spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons at several levels within the White Sox organization, peaking at High-A with Winston-Salem in the Carolina League. Over his two affiliated minor league seasons, Dexter played in 83 games and batted .248 with eight doubles, five homers, and 29 RBI.

The sure-handed Dexter signed with independent Trois-Rivieres of the Can-Am League in 2018 and batted .287 with 49 RBI to go along with a .981 fielding percentage. His fielding numbers went up the next season with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association committing just seven errors in 472 chances.

The RedHawks acquired Dexter from New York of the independent Frontier League in August of 2020 and he hit a professional-best .309 in just 22 games with F-M. He returned to Fargo-Moorhead in 2021 and has been a mainstay in the RedHawks lineup ever since providing stability to its middle infield. Over four seasons and 308 games with Fargo, Dexter has collected 308 hits with 69 doubles, six triples, 26 home runs, and 172 RBI, along with 160 runs scored. Defensively, Dexter has committed only 27 errors in 1,415 chances for a sparkling .981 fielding percentage.

Following the RedHawks title last fall at the Baseball Champions League tournament in Mexico, Dexter signed and played 20 games with Navojoa of the Mexican Pacific Winter League, batting .200.

The RedHawks will open their 2024 American Association season Friday, May 10th at Newman Outdoor Field against the Lincoln Saltdogs. For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule click here. Ticket information is available here or by calling 701-235-6161.

