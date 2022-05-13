RedHawks Begin 2022 Regular Season with Nine-Game Roadtrip

Happy opening day RedHawks fans! Fargo-Moorhead begins their 27th season of professional baseball on Friday, May 13, as they open up the 2022 American Association regular season on the road against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The RedHawks went 10-5 against Winnipeg last season and are 205-180 against the Goldeyes all-time. Winnipeg is also the only team that Fargo-Moorhead has played in every season of the franchise's existince, going back to 1996.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will open the season with a three-game series, with the first pitches of each game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. This is the first season since 2019 that Winnipeg will play all of their home games at Shaw Park, as the COVID-19 pandemic tightened travel restrictions for teams to travel across the Candian border. The Goldeyes called Newman Outdoor Field "home" in 2020 and played home games in Jackson, Tennesse from May-July in 2021.

After the opening three-game series, the RedHawks will travel to Kansas City for an American Assocaition Finals rematch against the Monarchs. Fargo-Moorhead and Kansas City will play three 7:00 p.m. games at Legends Field from May 17-19. The RedHawks will then travel south to face the Cleburne Railroaders in a three-game series on May 20-22.

After their nine-game roadtrip, Fargo-Moorhead will return home and play a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The 2022 home opener will be on Tuesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. All fans in attendance for the series will receive a magnetic schedule. Three of the RedHawks' first 21 games to open the 2022 season are on the road.

After going 61-38 last season the RedHawks earned a spot in the North Division Championship Series and their first ever trip to the AAPB Finals. The RedHawks' batting leaders, Manuel Boscan (.344) and John Silviano (HR- 24), as well as pitching leader Ryan Flores, will return for the 2022 season. Overall, 13 players on the current Fargo-Moorhead roster played for the RedHawks at some point during the 2021 season. INF Drew Ward (2020) and LHP Sebastian Kessay (2019) also rejoin F-M after previosuly playing for the RedHawks. Ward was an American Association All-Star in 2020.

All RedHawks games, home and away, can be watched on AABaseball.tv and listened to on 740thefan.com.

