RedHawks Announce Doug Simunic Jersey Retirement

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have announced that the organization will retire the jersey number 33 to honor Doug Simunic. The ceremony will take place prior to the start of the June 9th game vs. the Chicago Dogs.

Simunic Highlights:

Winningest manager in independent baseball history 1,346-956 (.585)

22 seasons with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (1996-2017) represent the longest single tenure for any manager with one team.

Won manager of the year six times.

Won six championships: Winnipeg (1994), Fargo-Moorhead (1998, 2003, 2006, 2009, 2010)

In 25 seasons managing, posted 22 winning seasons (including 11 .600+ seasons), and reached the playoffs 19 times.

