RedBlacks Sign Two DBs
May 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:
SIGNED:
American defensive lineman Gerald Willis III
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 300 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1995-08-23
HOMETOWN: New Orleans, LA | SCHOOL: Miami
Suiting up for the XFL's Orlando Guardians, last season, Willis accrued eight solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, and two sacks in 10 games, four of which he started. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2019, making his NFL debut as a member of the Miami Dolphins that same season, and also going on to spend time with the Green Bay Packers. Willis is the younger brother of New York Giants All-Pro safety Landon Collins.
American defensive back Tywan Francis
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-01-15
HOMETOWN: New Orleans, LA | SCHOOL: Temple
Francis appeared in 11 games for Temple during the 2023 season; racking up 58 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups. He played 36 games from 2018 to 2021 with Colorado State, where he recorded a total of 89 solo tackles, 55 assisted tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
RELEASED:
American defensive lineman Jermaine McDaniel
American defensive lineman Jamare Edwards
National kicker Michael Domagala
American receiver Dillon Stoner
American defensive back Kalon Gervin
