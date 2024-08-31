RedBlacks Get Life After Early Second Half Interception I CFL
August 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
The Ottawa Redblacks get a early second half touchdown after after Nathan Rourke gets picked off
