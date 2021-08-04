Redbirds Win and Even the Series at Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina - The Memphis Redbirds surged ahead late to beat the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate, Tampa Bay Rays) by a 6-3 final at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Wednesday night. The 'Birds scored five consecutive runs from the sixth through the ninth innings to put the game out of reach.

Early on, each team traded runs. Durham (52-27) plated the game's first tally in the first inning on a solo home run from Taylor Walls, while Memphis (39-41) tied the game in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Juan Yepez. The Bulls regained the lead in the fourth without recording a hit. Two walks, two seperate fielder's choices and an error gave Durham a 2-1 lead after four innings.

The 'Birds tied it right back up in the sixth when Yepez smacked a no-doubt shot over the 32-foot-high wall in left field. Juan leads the team with 13 home runs this season, including four in his last seven games.

Angel Rondón had a quality start for Memphis on Wednesday night, working six innings of two-run ball (one earned run) with just two hits allowed. The righthander added three strikeouts to his solid night of work in North Carolina.

The game remained 2-2 into the top of the seventh, when the Redbirds pounced and took the lead for good. Scott Hurst lined a two-run single early in the inning to score Alec Burleson and Clint Coulter, followed by a Nolan Gorman two-out single later in the frame to score Hurst. The fun wasn't done for Hurst - he added an RBI double in the top of the ninth to plate Evan Mendoza. He finished the night 3-5 at the plate with three runs driven in.

Late in the game, the Redbirds bullpen shut the door on Durham. Connor Thomas, Seth Elledge and Austin Warner allowed just one run in the game's final three innings with seven strikeouts. They also allowed a grand total of three baserunners in the last three frames.

