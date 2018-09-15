Redbirds Walk-Off Again, Just One Win from Another PCL Championship

September 15, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (2-1) used more of their late inning magic to top the Fresno Grizzlies (Houston) 2-1 in 11 innings, Friday night at AutoZone Park. With the win, Memphis now leads the best-of-five series two games to one, and is just one win from repeating as Pacific Coast League Champions.

Memphis scored the first run of the game in the third inning, courtesy of Tommy Edman's double which scored Edmundo Sosa. Fresno later tied the game in the sixth on a solo home run off the bat of Kyle Tucker.

With the game still knotted at 1-1 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Memphis got to work. With one out, Edman singled to center to start the rally. He moved to third on a pick-off error on the Fresno pitcher, putting him in scoring position. Fresno chose to intentionally walk Rangel Ravelo to put men on the corners for Memphis. Alex Mejia then placed a perfect bunt up the first base line, bringing in Edman and giving Memphis the win. Edman and Mejia led the way offensively, both collecting three hits and driving in a run.

Chris Ellis got the start for Memphis. He had a gutsy performance, allowing just one run on three hits and three walks, while striking out five batters. Genesis Cabrera threw 2.2 scoreless innings in the game immediately following Ellis. Giovanny Gallegos and Conner Greene combined to throw the final three innings of the game, with Greene getting his first win of the postseason.

Memphis needs just one more win in this series to take home their second-straight PCL title and fourth in franchise history, joining 2000, 2009, and 2017. If they win back-to-back titles, they will be the first team since Omaha (2013-14) to accomplish the feat.

Tickets for the remainder of the PCL Championship Series on sale now, with Dugout and Field Box tickets just $1 courtesy of KTG USA and MLGW, and can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.