Redband Rally Update

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians Baseball Team and the Redband Rally Campaign are pleased to announce the debut of the Spokane Riverkeeper Redband Raft . The Redband Raft recently made its maiden voyage starting at the new raft & paddle launch at Redband Park in downtown Spokane to Aubrey White takeout. Participating on the float was the Spokane Riverkeeper staff Jerry White Jr. and Jule Schultz, three board members and fellow river conservationists and volunteers.

"This is exactly what the Redband Campaign is all about," said Otto Klein, Senior VP for the Spokane Indians Baseball Team. "This campaign is designed to bring awareness to the native Redband trout in the Spokane River and rally the community to protect and keep the river clean. Nobody does that better than Jerry and his team. This investment will pay huge dividends for our community's primary watershed."

The new Redband Raft, which was purchased with funds from the Redband Rally Campaign, will be used for donor, partner, and supporter float tours of the river as well as river habitat research trips. In addition, the raft will be used as a second boat for river litter cleanup, and shuttling Spokane Riverkeeper staff, interns and volunteers to assist with homeless outreach efforts on the river. An existing Riverkeeper raft will be reassigned for river litter cleanup only.

"With the addition of the Redband Raft to our fleet, this really opens the door for more research and public outreach on the river" said Jerry White Jr., Spokane Riverkeeper. "With more and more people using the river than ever before, this allows us to keep up with the increased demand."

The Redband Rally Campaign, which began in July of 2017, has helped fund several local community projects including the revitalization of a youth baseball field at Redband Park, installation of a new raft & paddle launch, and Redband art sculpture. In addition, this year the campaign partnered with the Spokane River Forum to supply trash bags for the Get Up, Get Out River Cleanup project.

