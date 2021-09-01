Redband Rally Strikes Again for 4-2 Victory

September 1, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's scorching hot August ended in the most fitting way possible: With another Redband Rally and come from behind victory. The Indians scored three runs in the seventh to upend Tri-City, 4-2, in the series opener on Bark in the Park Night & Player Poster Giveaway presented by Pizza Factory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hunter Stovall finished 2-for-4 and drove in the winning run with a two-out, two-run single in the seventh.

Isaac Collins tied the game in that seventh inning with a base knock to right field, part of a multi-hit night atop the Spokane order

Daniel Montano collected three hits, his fifth three-hit night of the month. He finished August batting .387 with 14 RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to 19 games. It's the longest hitting streak for a Spokane player since Royce Bolinger's 23-game hitting streak during the 2012 season.

Chris McMahon piggybacked Peter Lambert and pitched the final six innings to pick up his league-leading ninth victory. The former Miami Hurricane has piggybacked off Lambert twice this month and finished the game both times. His first appearance, he gave up one run in seven innings. On Tuesday, he gave up one run in six innings, striking out seven.

Spokane finishes the month of August with a whopping 20-6 record.

KEY MOMENT

Like most late inning rallies, it all started with a walk. After Daniel Cope reached on the free pass, Jack Blomgren moved him along with a base hit, before Isaac Collins drove him in to tie the game at two. With runners on second and third and two outs, Hunter Stovall laced one to right field that scored both runners and gave Spokane another victory.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Vancouver held on for an 9-8 win over first place Everett.

With a chance to take over first place, Eugene rallied with three-runs in the 9th to defeat Hillsboro, 6-5.

The Emeralds now lead the High-A West with a record of 59-45. The AquaSox are 0.5 games back of first place, while the Indians sit 1.5 games back of first and 1.0 game back of second place.

The top two teams in the league will participate in the High-A West Playoffs presented by R'nR RV Center, 93.7 The Mountain, and 103.5 The Game.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane and Tri-City continue in the final homestand of the regular season. Wednesday night is Purple Out The Park & Rockies Vacation Sweepstakes presented by United Airlines & Triple Play Family Fun Park . Join us as we celebrate our new affiliation with the Colorado Rockies by "purpling" out the park. In addition, one lucky fan will go home with the ultimate Rockies Vacation Package for Four - an all-expenses paid trip to see the Rockies play at Coors Field in Denver! Fans can enter for a chance to win at the ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.