Redband Rally Leads Spokane to 8-7 Extra Inning Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a game full of twists, turns, and home runs, it was two Redband Rallies that got the final word. Down to their final out in the ninth, Spokane tied the game and then got two runs in the bottom of the 10th to win their seventh game in a row and send Hillsboro to a sixth straight loss on Storybook Princess Night presented by Bulldog Rooter and KREM 2 TV.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Blomgren started the power surge with a two-run shot in the third to give Spokane a 2-0 lead. It was his second of the season.

Niko Decolati collected a pair of hits, including the rally-starting single in the ninth inning, and scored the game-tying run. He also picked up an RBI for the second straight game.

In a game that featured five home runs, it was the unlikeliest of heroes for Hillsboro who hit what looked to be the game-winner. Cam Coursey launched the first pitch he saw in the top of the ninth to give the Hops a 6-5 lead. It was his second homer in 198 at-bats this season.

BY THE NUMBERS

Ryan Rolison, the Colorado Rockies' top pitching prospect, pitched five innings in a rehab start. He gave up two runs and struck out three.

Aaron Schunk hit his first homer since July 16 as part of a three-hit night. It was his fourth multi-hit performance of the month.

Blaze Alexander launched a three-run homer to tie the game at five in the sixth inning. It's his fourth homer in his last 11 games.

KEY MOMENTS

Cam Coursey's solo homer to lead off the ninth gave Hillsboro a 6-5 lead. Hillsboro closer Denson Hull got the first two outs in the bottom half of the ninth with ease. That's when Niko Decolati stepped up and laced one into right field. Grant Lavigne beat out an infield single and Brenton Doyle lined one up the middle to score Decolati and tie the game.

In the bottom of the 10th, after both teams scored their automatic runner from second, Spokane put runners on first and second with one out. Isaac Collins hit a sharp grounder to short that looked to be an inning-ending double play. Instead, Cam Coursey air mailed first base, allowing Aaron Schunk to score and give Spokane a seventh straight victory.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Everett and Eugene played a double header on Saturday. Eugene took game one, 3-1. The AquaSox bounced back to take game two, 4-3, and keep a one-game lead atop the High-A West standings.

Vancouver overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat Tri-City, 4-3.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians and Hops finish their six-game series on Sunday in a double header. Celebrate the Bavarian tradition a couple months early with AugtoberFest presented by Samuel Adams. Stick around after the second game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field. Any ticket purchased will be good for both games of the double header. First pitch of game one will be at 1:05 pm. The teams will play two seven-inning contests with a 30-minute warmup between games. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

