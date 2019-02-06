Red Wings to Host Women in Sports Night on May 10

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will host Women in Sports Night on Friday, May 10 at Frontier Field.

The first 500 girls (18 and under) will receive a Red Wings softball presented by Zweigle's. It will mark the first softball giveaway in Frontier Field history.

Along with the Our Lady of Mercy High School varsity team, the Wings will host a pre-game clinic for local youth softball players from 5-6 p.m. Other teams or organizations that may be interested in participating in the clinic can call the Group Sales department at (585) 454-1001. There is no additional cost to participate in the clinic, only a game ticket is needed. All participants will receive the softball giveaway.

The night will also feature a roundtable discussion with prominent women who have made an impact in the sports community. A full list of guests will be announced once finalized.

More details on Women in Sports Night will be announced as the season gets closer.

Rochester opens the 2019 season in Lehigh Valley on Thursday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. The Home Opener is on Thursday, April 11 at 6:05 p.m. against the IronPigs. Group outings (20 or more) are available now by calling (585) 454-1001. Single-game tickets for all 70 home games go on sale Wednesday, February 20 at RedWingsBaseball.com.

