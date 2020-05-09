Red Wings to Host Virtual Race to Benefit Health Care Workers

The Rochester Red Wings announced the inaugural Spikes and Mittsy Celebrity Health Care Workers Appreciation Awareness Pro-Am Virtual Fun Run Race. The SAMCHCWAAPAVFRR is a one-mile run/walk, May 11-17, with all proceeds used to buy meals for the health care workers at our local hospitals.

"During National Hospital Week, the Spikes and Mittsy Celebrity Health Care Workers Appreciation Awareness Pro-Am Virtual Fun Run Race, is a way for our community to help support our local hospital workers and show them how much we appreciate their sacrifices during this pandemic," said GM and Race Director Dan Mason. "It also provides a fun, healthy, activity for people of all ages as we wait for baseball to return."

THE DETAILS:

HOW DO I SIGN UP?

ALL PARTICIPANTS CAN REGISTER ONLINE HERE. The cost is $10/runner. ALL money raised will be used to buy meals for health care workers at our local hospitals. You can register now or anytime throughout the week. After you register, you will be emailed a runner's bib for the race within 24 hours.

WHEN IS THE RACE?

You can run/walk the one-mile race at your convenience anytime from May 11-17 which coincides with National Hospital Week.

WHERE IS THE RACE?

You can run/walk the one-mile race ANYWHERE you'd like. Of course, please be sure to practice social distancing while running.

WHAT DO I DO AFTER THE RACE?

Submit your results by emailing [emailÂ protected] or use #WingsFunRun on twitter. You can track your run/walk through your favorite activity tracking app - such as Nike Run Club, Map My Run by Under Armour or Adidas Running. We'll keep updated leaderboards by age bracket throughout the week and the winner of each bracket will get to throw out a first pitch at a Red Wings game. Once you submit results, you will be emailed a certificate of completion.

SUBMIT VIDEOS/PHOTOS

Like we did with our Community Catch last month, we're asking that participants send in a short video or photo of your run/walk to [emailÂ protected] and we'll include you in our virtual video race and the end of race week.

Last, but not least, don't forget to carbo load. ;)

Let's run ROC!

