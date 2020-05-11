Red Wings to Host Virtual Race May 11-17

May 11, 2020 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are hosting the inaugural Spikes and Mittsy Celebrity Health Care Workers Appreciation Awareness Pro-Am Virtual Fun Run Race this week. Runners can participate in the one-mile race at any point from May 11-17 with the proceeds going towards buying meals for local health care workers.

"During National Hospital Week, the Spikes and Mittsy Celebrity Health Care Workers Appreciation Awareness Pro-Am Virtual Fun Run Race, is a way for our community to help support our local hospital workers and show them how much we appreciate their sacrifices during this pandemic," said Red Wings General Manager and Race Director Dan Mason. "It also provides a fun, healthy, activity for people of all ages as we wait for baseball to return."

All participants can register online at RedWingsBaseball.com or. The cost is $10 per runner. All the money raised will be used to buy meals for local health care workers. Registration will continue throughout the entire week. A runner's bib will be emailed within 24 hours of registration.

Results should be self-reported to [email protected] and/or by using #WingsFunRun on Twitter. Runners can track their run or walk using their favorite activity tracking app like Nike Run Club, Map My Run by Under Armour, or Adidas Running. The Red Wings will update the leaderboards by age bracket throughout the week and the winner of each age bracket will get to throw out a first pitch at a future game. Once results are submitted, participants will be emailed a certificate of completion.

The Red Wings are also asking runners to send in a short video or photo from their run/walk to [email protected] and the team will include those in a virtual race video at the end of the week.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2020

Red Wings to Host Virtual Race May 11-17 - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.