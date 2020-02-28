Red Wings to Host Job Fair on Saturday, February 29

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are in search of highly-motivated and customer-oriented game day employees for the upcoming 2020 baseball season. The annual job fair will take place on the suite level of Frontier Field on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wings are hiring for the following positions:

- Concession Stand Attendants - Stand Managers, Assistant Managers, Cashiers, Cooks and Preps

- Warehouse Workers

- Kitchen Staff - Line Cooks, Cold Prep, Grill Cooks, Hot Prep, and Dishwashers

- Suite Attendants/Runners

- Bartenders and Beverage Room Attendants

- Picnic Attendants - Team Leaders, Servers, Event Set Up

- Accounting Room

- Team Store Associates

Those interested in employment must be at least 18 years old to receive an interview. Parking is available in the VIP lot off of Morrie Silver Way, and job seekers can enter through the double glass doors next to the Ticket Office windows.

