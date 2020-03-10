Red Wings to Host Girls and Women in Sports Night

March 10, 2020 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will host the second annual Girls and Women in Sports Night on Friday, May 15 at Frontier Field. The night will feature an appearance from former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) player Mary Moore, a cap giveaway for girls, and a pregame softball clinic.

Moore was recruited into the AAGPBL, the league made famous by the movie "A League of Their Own," in 1950 and she played second base that season for the Springfield Sallies barnstorming team. That season included games played at Yankee Stadium and Griffith Stadium in Washington D.C. She was drafted by the Battle Creek Belles where she played from 1951-52. She started playing fast pitch softball at age 15 with the help of Eddie Lake, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox. From there, she was introduced to former All-American League player Doris Neal who helped her find her way to the league through tryouts.

The first 500 girls (14 & younger) will receive a baseball cap featuring the Red Wings female mascot, Mittsy, presented by Zweigle's.

Our Lady of Mercy High School varsity softball team will help the Wings host a pregame clinic for local youth softball players from 5-6 p.m. There is no additional cost to participate in the clinic, only a game ticket is needed. All participants will receive the cap giveaway. Teams or organizations that are interested in the clinic can call 585-454-1001 and ask for the Group Sales Department.

The Red Wings open the 2020 season at Frontier Field on Thursday, April 9 at 4:05 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets are on sale now for all 70 home games at RedWingsBaseball.com. Groups of 20 or more and single-game suites are available by calling 585-454-1001. The Ticket Office will open for the season on Friday, March 27 for the Baseball's Back Bash.

