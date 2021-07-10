Red Wings Sweep Bisons on Saturday Night, Beating Buffalo 4-3.ÃÂ ÃÂ

After losing game one of the doubleheader on Saturday night, the Bisons came into game two looking for revenge. Unfortunately for the Herd, the Red Wings got the best of them yet again, beating Buffalo, 4-3.

Allowing three runs in the bottom of the first, the Bisons spent much of the game fighting from behind. The Herd showed resiliency though, rallying back, but ultimately didn't get the last laugh.

Buffalo began to chip away at the Rochester lead in the top of the 3rd. Nash Knight got it going for the Herd, hitting a single to right field to give the club a baserunner with one out. Breyvic Valera stepped to the plate next, and homered to right field, scoring two runs for Buffalo with one swing of the bat.

Juan Graterol continued the rally for the Herd, doubling to right field to lead off the top of the 5th. Dilson Herrera kept it going for the Bisons, hitting a single to left field to put runners on the corners. With one out, Valera grounded a hard-hit ball down the left-field line, but the Red Wings' third baseman was able to snag the grounder, hanging up Graterol in a run-down between third base and home plate. Graterol played the situation well and broke for home when the opportunity arose. Called safe at the plate, the veteran scored to tie the game with just two and a half innings left to play.

The Red Wings retook the bottom of the lead in the bottom of the 6th. With one out and no runners on base, Corban Joseph hit a solo home run to right-center field to take a one-run lead for Rochester.

The Bisons had one last opportunity in the top of the 7th and didn't go down silently. Valera led off the inning for Buffalo and hit a single to put the tying run on base. Kevin Smith continued the trend, hitting a single on the first pitch of his at-bat to move the tying run to second. The Herd failed to cash in on the opportunity and recorded three consecutive outs to end the game.

The Bisons had other opportunities throughout the game but failed to score. As a team, Buffalo went 2-for-11 at the plate with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Casey Lawrence started on the mound for the second time this season, and Rochester tested the usual reliever right away. Derek Dietrich led off the game with a walk for the Red Wings, and Jake Noll soon joined him on base with a one-out single. Rochester's cleanup hitter, Daniel Palka took advantage of the opportunity, hitting a double to left-center field. Palka's double scored two runs for the Red Wings, but the rival was not done. Brandon Snyder added to Rochester's lead, singling to left-center field and the Red Wing's lead was expanded to three runs.

One bright spot for the Herd was Valera. The veteran continued his great series against Rochester, batting 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs batted in.

The Bisons (33-24) and Red Wings (25-33) go back at it Sunday afternoon to complete the series. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm. Thomas Hatch is expected to start on the mound for the Herd.

