Red Wings Re-Sign Elson to One-Year Deal

September 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday signed center Turner Elson to a one-year contract extension.

Elson, 28, has spent the last three seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins, totaling 82 points (36-46-82), a plus-32 rating and 174 penalty minutes in 190 games. After compiling career-highs with 18 goals, 21 assists and 39 points in 2018-19, he posted 22 points (9-13-22) in 61 games during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, pacing the team with a plus-eight rating while tying for second with three game-winning goals.

Including the team-high three shorthanded goals that he scored in 2018-19, Elson's five career shorthanded tallies tie for seventh in franchise history.

Since making his professional debut with the Abbotsford Heat at the end of the 2011-12 season, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has appeared in 365 career American Hockey League contests between Abbotsford (2011-14), Adirondack (2014-15), Stockton (2015-16), San Antonio (2016-17) and Grand Rapids and compiled 148 points (70-78-148), a plus-22 rating and 318 PIM. He has skated in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games, all as a Griffin, totaling six points (4-2-6).

Elson made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames on April 9, 2016, against Minnesota and logged his first point on an assist. He won the 2014 Kelly Cup as a member of the ECHL's Alaska Aces during his first full season as a pro, tallying 15 points (5-10-15) in 18 regular season games before scoring 11 points (7-4-11) in 21 postseason tilts.

A native of New Westminster, British Columbia, Elson appeared in 253 games with Red Deer of the Western Hockey League from 2009-2013 and racked up 151 points (72-79-151) and 337 PIM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2020

Red Wings Re-Sign Elson to One-Year Deal - Grand Rapids Griffins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.