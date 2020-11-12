Red Wings Mystery Boxes for Sale

For the first time, the Red Wings are offering Mystery Boxes this holiday season. Each box includes one Red Wings sweatshirt or t-shirt, one face mask, one novelty item and one bobblehead from the 2020 season that wasn't (Milo, Conehead or Willians Astudillo). Both adult and youth options are available.

Purchase Adult Sweatshirt Box - $70

Purchase Adult T-shirt Box - $50

Purchase Youth Sweatshirt Box - $50

Purchase Youth T-shirt Box - $35

When purchasing, you'll be able to choose size and gender for both the youth and adult boxes.

No returns, however you can exchange the same item for a different size.

There are a limited number of boxes for sale. Boxes will begin to ship/be ready for pickup in early December.

Please reach out to Nicole at (585) 454-1001 ext. 3055 with any questions. Please note the Team Store is open Wednesday - Friday from 10am - 4pm.

