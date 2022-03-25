Red Wings, Milo to Raise Money for Local Children's Charities

ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings Bat Dog, Milo, announced his Milo Making A Difference campaign today. Milo and the Red Wings have set a goal of raising $10,000 for two local children's charities - Bivona Child Advocacy Center and Society for the Protection and Care of Children (SPCC) - during the 2022 season.

As part of the initiative, the Red Wings have partnered with Flower City Group who will be donating $50 for every bat retrieved by Milo during the season.

"Flower City Group has been a proud supporter of the Rochester Red Wings for over 50 years," President, Flower City Group Steve Schuld said. "This year, we are delighted to sponsor Milo the Bat Dog and to support Bivona Child Advocacy Center and the Society for the Protection & Care of Children. Flower City Group is honored to partner with the Red Wings to support these two organizations which provide such critical care to the children of our community."

In addition, two Meet-And-Pets have been scheduled for May 21 and September 17. A $10 donation will allow fans to meet Milo and get a photo with The Goodest Boy after he is done working. A portion of the proceeds from all Milo merchandise sold this season will be donated as well.

Fans will be able to track the progress and make donations. at RedWingsBaseball.com/Milo.

"Bivona is so grateful to our friends and partners, the Rochester Red Wings, for putting kids first," Bivona Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Deb Rosen said. "The only thing that can make a Red Wings game even more fun is knowing that their play helps children stay safe. We do our important work in partnership with our community."

"The children and families served by SPCC have often survived traumatic events that are hard to imagine," CEO of SPCC Laurie Valentine said. "Support from the community enables SPCC to help children and families overcome a wide array of challenges as they heal and grow. We are incredibly grateful to our community and the Rochester Red Wings for allowing us the opportunity to better support families through this family friendly fundraiser."

In 2019, Milo helped raise over $3,500 for the Wounded Veterans Foundation and last season $2,336 was donated to T.A.P.S (Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors) through Milo merchandise.

