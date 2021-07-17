Red Wings, Mets Postponed Saturday

July 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Syracuse has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 25 at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

This is the sixth postponement for the Red Wings in 2021. There has also been one suspension, two games delayed, and one game completed early due to weather.

Rochester starts a six-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, July 20 before returning home to begin a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, July 27 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets are on sale for all games through September 19 at RedWingsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.