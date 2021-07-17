Red Wings, Mets Postponed Saturday
July 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Syracuse has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 25 at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
This is the sixth postponement for the Red Wings in 2021. There has also been one suspension, two games delayed, and one game completed early due to weather.
Rochester starts a six-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, July 20 before returning home to begin a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, July 27 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets are on sale for all games through September 19 at RedWingsBaseball.com.
