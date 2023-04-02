Red Wings, IronPigs Canceled Sunday

ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Innovative Field has been canceled due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.

The game will not be made up as the two teams do not face off again in the first half of the 2023 season.

Fans will be able to exchange their tickets to Sunday's game for any future home game during the 2023 regular season.

Tickets for the remaining 72 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.

