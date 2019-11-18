Red Wings Holiday Packs on Sale Now

November 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





Looking for the perfect gift for the Red Wings fan in your life this holiday season? Look no further! This year we have two different packs to choose from that both include undated tickets, a t-shirt or cap and a voucher for a 2020 Red Wings Yearbook!

HOLIDAY STORE HOURS: Beginning on November 30, the Team Store will be open from 10 am to 6 pm Monday-Friday and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays. The store will be open 9 am to 12 pm on Christmas Eve. Of course, you can also shop around-the-clock at RedWings.MiLBStore.com!

To ensure delivery by Christmas, orders must be recieved by Wednesday, December 18. For local pick-up call (585) 454-1001 ext. 3055.

RED WINGS T-SHIRT PACKS

T-SHIRT PACK 1 - $30:

- Two (2) undated reserved ticket vouchers*

- Red Wings T-shirt (T-shirt sizes run from small to 3 XL)

T-SHIRT PACK 2 - $44:

- Four (4) undated reserved ticket vouchers*

- Red Wings T-shirt (T-shirt sizes run from small to 3 XL)

PURCHASE RED WINGS T-SHIRT PACKS

RED WINGS CAP PACKS

RED WINGS CAP PACK 1 - $30:

- Two (2) undated reserved ticket vouchers*

- Red Wings adjustable cap

RED WINGS CAP PACK 2 - $44:

- Four (4) undated reserved ticket vouchers*

- Red Wings adjustable cap

PURCHASE RED WINGS CAP PACKS

* The undated ticket vouchers can be exchanged for any of the Red Wings 70 reguar season home games in 2020. All exchanges must be made at the Red Wings Ticket Office.

There are youth packs available. For more info on these or any of the above packs please call (585) 454-1001 ext. 3055.

