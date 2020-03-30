Red Wings Donate 300,000 Medical Grade Gloves to Monroe County
March 30, 2020 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have donated 300,000 medical grade gloves to Monroe County. Members from the Food and Beverage Department loaded up a county truck earlier today.
"The Red Wings are proud to be able to contribute to the selfless efforts of medical personnel and first responders," Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver said. "I hope everyone can think of one thing they can do to support these folks and their families. We owe them our gratitude."
