Red Wings Donate 300,000 Medical Grade Gloves to Monroe County

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have donated 300,000 medical grade gloves to Monroe County. Members from the Food and Beverage Department loaded up a county truck earlier today.

"The Red Wings are proud to be able to contribute to the selfless efforts of medical personnel and first responders," Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver said. "I hope everyone can think of one thing they can do to support these folks and their families. We owe them our gratitude."

