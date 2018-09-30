Red Wings Assign Six to Griffins
September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday assigned forwards David Pope, Givani Smith, Dominic Turgeon and Filip Zadina, defenseman Vili Saarijarvi and goaltender Harri Sateri to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins have signed defenseman Mackenze Stewart to a professional tryout.
A seventh-round selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by Vancouver, the 23-year-old Stewart has logged six career games in the AHL and 132 in the ECHL.ï»¿
Grand Rapids will hold its first practice at Van Andel Arena tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the season-opening games at Texas on Friday and San Antonio on Saturday. The Griffins return home for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 12 against Hershey.
Single-game tickets for all 38 home games are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2018
- Rampage Trim Preseason Roster - San Antonio Rampage
- Dallas and Texas Make Roster Moves - Texas Stars
- Moose Reduce Roster by Eight Players - Manitoba Moose
- Chicago Wolves Reduce Roster to 22 Players Ahead of Friday's Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Rangers Assign Brandon Crawley to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Eagles Add Experience with Forward Cody Bass - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Host Preseason Party at Stockton Arena Today at 5PM - Stockton Heat
- Senators Trim Training Camp Roster to 24 - Belleville Senators
- Red Wings Assign Six to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Update Training Camp Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Colorado Sends Four to Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign 12 Players to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Late Third Period Goals Steal Victory from Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Sikura, Delia Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Fall to Eagles 4-2 in Preseason Finale - San Jose Barracuda
- Colorado Concludes Preseason with 4-2 Win over Barracuda - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Red Wings Assign Six to Griffins
- Chelios, Rybar Assigned by Detroit
- Wade Megan Assigned to Griffins
- Red Wings Assign Pair to Grand Rapids
- Griffins Officially Re-Launch Website