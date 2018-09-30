Red Wings Assign Six to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday assigned forwards David Pope, Givani Smith, Dominic Turgeon and Filip Zadina, defenseman Vili Saarijarvi and goaltender Harri Sateri to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins have signed defenseman Mackenze Stewart to a professional tryout.

A seventh-round selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by Vancouver, the 23-year-old Stewart has logged six career games in the AHL and 132 in the ECHL.ï»¿

Grand Rapids will hold its first practice at Van Andel Arena tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the season-opening games at Texas on Friday and San Antonio on Saturday. The Griffins return home for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 12 against Hershey.

Single-game tickets for all 38 home games are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

