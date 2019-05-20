Red Wings Annual Star Wars Night Set for June 14

May 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Red Wings annual Star Wars Night is Friday, June 14 at Frontier Field. Gates will open at 5:30 with first pitch at 7:05 pm. This year's game will feature character appearances from The 501st Legion's Garrison Excelsior and the Rebel Legion - Echo Base, a game-worn R2-D2 jersey auction benefiting the YMCA of Greater Rochester, themed post-game fireworks show and MORE!

STAR WARS PACKS:

Red Wings Star Wars T-shirt AND ticket to Star Wars Night for just $30!

The t-shirt is available in adult and youth sizes. The shirts can be picked up beginning on Stars Wars Night, June 14 at the Team Store.

A limited number of packs will be sold with June 12 being the last day to order.

GAME-WORN JERSEY AUCTION

The Wings will wear these R2-D2 jerseys on June 14.

All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

The auction will begin at 5:30 pm on Friday, June 14 and run until 9:00 pm that night

IMPORTANT BIDDING INFO: All of our jersey auctions in 2019 will be done through our partners at LiveSource. Fans will be able to bid on jerseys directly from their mobile phones through the LiveSource app.

If you are at Frontier Field for Star Wars Night we will have a table set up to help people bid.

CHARACTER APPEARANCES

Once again members of the 501st Legion's Garrison Excelsior and the Rebel Legion - Echo Base will be roaming Frontier Field in costume!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.