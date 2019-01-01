Red Wings Announce Preliminary 2019 Promo Schedule

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings open the 2019 home schedule exactly 100 days from today so to celebrate the Wings have released a sneak peek at next season's promotional schedule. Though not yet finalized, the upcoming promo slate promises to be one of the best in baseball.

All details, including appearances and giveaways, will be announced throughout the winter and early spring. Fans can follow the Wings on Twitter (@RocRedWings) to stay up-to-date on all promotional releases.

The Red Wings have teamed up with the National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) and the Rochester School for the Deaf (RSD) for Deaf Culture Day on April 28. More details on this day will be unveiled in the coming months.

As the Hop Bitters did a year ago, the Rochester Hustlers will return for one night on May 25. The Hustlers were Rochester's pro baseball team early in the 20th century. A jersey and cap combo along with other merchandise will be unveiled in the spring.

For a second straight season the Wings will hold ROC the ROC Night - a night dedicated to the great city of Rochester - on July 26. The first 2,000 fans will receive a 3' x 5' ROC the ROC flag.

Leslie David Baker, also known as Stanley Hudson, visits Frontier Field on July 31 for The Office Night as the Red Wings celebrate one of the greatest TV shows of the last 20 years against, of course, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Other theme nights include celebrating the movie anniversaries of Dodgeball (August 30), Major League (Date TBD) and Christmas Vacation (July 28).

The Wings will honor two Rochester legends with their own bobbleheads this year. Recently retired NHL star and Team USA captain Brian Gionta will have his bobblehead day on August 11 and Uncle Phil - Rochester's most loveable usher - gets his own talking bobblehead on July 24. The Red Wings will also give away a Plates bobble on August 8.

Foodies will want to make it out to Food Week at Frontier August 19-22. Stay hungry for more details.

Frontier Field will again host five Bark in the Park games in 2019. Fans will be able to bring their good boy or girl out on April 14, April 27, May 12, May 26 and July 2.

Every Sunday is a great day for families to spend at the ballpark, but the Wings will be home for both Mother's Day (May 12) and Father's Day (June 16) next season with postgame, on-field catches. There will be a Princesses at the Park game on May 26 while Chase and Skye from Paw Patrol will be at the ballpark to meet with fans on June 2.

The Frontier Field staples of Team Autograph Day (April 27), Clean Sweep (May 11), Star Wars Night (June 14), Batman Night (Date TBD), Plates Games (Every Thursday), Postgame Fireworks (18 shows beginning May 24), the ZOOperstars! (June 15 and August 10), BirdZerk! (June 16), Independence Day Celebration (July 3), RPO Concert (July 13), First Responder's Day (July 14) and Memorial Day Celebration (May 27), which includes $5 tickets and 50-cent hot dogs all return to the 2019 promo calendar.

Weekly Promotions

Monday: Kids Eat Free Mondays (first 500 kids get free hot dog, snack item and soda)

Tuesday: T-shirt Tuesdays (beginning May 7, t-shirts will be given out to at least the first 500 fans)

Wednesday: $1 Wednesdays ($1 hot dogs, peanuts, cracker jacks and chips)

Thursday: Plates Games (Rochester will wear Plates jerseys and hats)

College Nights ($10 ticket includes reserved seat five Diamond Dollars for college students with valid ID)

Pregame Happy Hours (featuring $2 beers and live music on May 9, June 13, July 11, August 1, August 8

and August 22 at the 10th Inning Bar)

Friday: Postgame Fireworks (beginning May 24)

Saturday: Postgame Fireworks (beginning May 25)

Sunday: Kids Run the Bases

Knot Hole Gang Kids Club Day

Specialty Jerseys

Deaf Culture (April 28)

Rochester Hustlers (May 25)

Red Wings throwback (June 2)

Star Wars (June 14)

Patriotic (July 3)

ROC the ROC (July 26)

Players Night (August 6)

Hockey (August 11)

Dodgeball Night (August 30)

The 23rd season of Red Wings baseball at Frontier Field begins on Thursday, April 11 at 6:05 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Single-game tickets for all 70 home games will go on sale Wednesday, February 20. Suites, party venues and picnics for the 2019 season are being booked now by calling (585) 454-1001.

