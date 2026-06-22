Red, White and Boom: RiverDogs Announce America 250 Celebration Week

Published on June 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - No home games during the week of July 4 means there's only one chance to celebrate the holiday with the RiverDogs this season, and the club is making the most of it. From Tuesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 28, The Joe will be transformed into Charleston's home for red, white and blue fun, featuring six nights of patriotic entertainment, family-friendly activities and spectacular postgame shows.

In honor of America's Semi quincentennial and in partnership with SC250, the weekend will feature Revolutionary War-themed festivities, historic reenactors and live cannon demonstrations, alongside the most ambitious postgame entertainment lineup of the year. Fans can look forward to two nights of fireworks, including a double-sized spectacular on Saturday, before the celebration concludes with the largest drone show in RiverDogs history on Sunday night.

A full homestand itinerary is listed below.

Tuesday, June 23, 7:05 p.m. - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea and Elanco; Spaniel Day T-shirt Giveaway Kick off the week with another Dog Day, where pups of all shapes, sizes, and breeds are invited to join the fun! This time, we're putting the spotlight on the Spaniels. As the RiverDogs begin a week celebrating SC250, we pay tribute to the state dog Boykin Spaniel. Be sure to get here early as the first 500 fans through the gates will snag an exclusive "RiverSpaniel-themed T-shirt, while the first 250 will also score a limited-edition red, white, and blue pet-waste bag holder. Enjoy $2 pup cups and 2-for-1 tickets as part of a week packed with unbeatable deals. Plus, your furry friends can compete all season long in our in-game contests for a shot at being crowned the "Goodest Boy or Girl of the Year," with the ultimate finale set for the final Tuesday home game. It's also the second week of Sysco's Behind the Plate Tuesdays, which spotlights members of the food and beverage industry.

Wednesday, June 24, 7:05pm - Wicked Weed Wiener Wednesday, with 2-for-50-cent Hot Dogs, presented by SC250; Military Appreciation Day, presented by Boeing

Wednesday's Military Appreciation Day will honor the men and women who serve our country, with all active-duty and retired military personnel receiving free admission to the ballpark. As part of the evening's festivities, the Charleston RiverDogs will induct two distinguished individuals into the RiverDogs Hall of Honor, including Charleston native Rear Admiral George Bresnihan of the U.S. Navy, and Revolutionary War era military hero Brigadier General Francis Marion.

As always, celebrate America's 250th birthday in unforgettable fashion with our "Hot Dog Palooza"! Presented by SC250, fans can enjoy a throwback deal featuring two hot dogs for just 50 cents, an offer unlike anything else in Minor League Baseball. The ballpark will transform into the ultimate hot dog celebration with themed games, fan-favorite character appearances, and opportunities to try our newest specialty dogs, all paired with festive patriotic drinks. Plus, the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative tri-corn hat.

Thursday, June 25, 7:05pm - Cobblestone Clydesdales Night on Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser

The team will celebrate Charleston's historic cobblestone streets and its longstanding partnership with Budweiser, the iconic American beer brand celebrating its 150th anniversary, as the team becomes the Cobblestone Clydesdales for one night only. As fans enter the park, they will be greeted by a horse and carriage as well as a patrol unit outside the gates. The one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, which features all the typical fun and value of a Thirsty Thursday, including $1 beers and discounted drinks presented by Budweiser. The first 250 fans will also take home free mini koozies.

Also, join Spinx, the Greenville, S.C.-based convenience retailer with more than 95 locations across the Carolinas, as they celebrate the annual Spinx Night at the RiverDogs! Visit the Spinx team on the concourse before the game for giveaways, prizes and exclusive Spinx swag.

Friday, June 26, 7:05 p.m. - Country Night, Boeing Red Shirt Friday, Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union

Friday night brings Country Night to The Joe, with fans encouraged to dust off their boots and jeans for an evening filled with mechanical bull riding and plenty of country fun. There will be line dance lessons and performances throughout the night. Fans can also enjoy a petting zoo along to concourse. The RiverDogs will also celebrate Boeing Red Shirt Friday, encouraging fans to wear red in honor of the men and women who currently serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces. Charleston will take the field in its America 250 uniforms before the first postgame fireworks show of the weekend, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, lights up the Lowcountry sky to a soundtrack of country music hits.

Saturday, June 27, 6:05 p.m. - Yankee Doodle Warm-Up, presented by SC250, Double Postgame Fireworks Show, Mini-Flag Giveaway

Saturday night serves as the ultimate Yankee Doodle Warm-Up, presented in partnership with SC250, as the RiverDogs celebrate America's upcoming 250th birthday with a patriotic evening at The Joe. Paying tribute to America's milestone birthday, the first 2,500 fans will take home a mini flag. Following the game, a special double postgame fireworks extravaganza, twice the size of a traditional RiverDogs display, will light up the Charleston sky in a red, white and blue celebration fit for the occasion.

Sunday, June 28, 5:35 p.m. - Carolina Day, Postgame Drone Show, Mini-Flag Giveaway

Sunday's celebration of Carolina Day will bring history to life at The Joe with an afternoon dedicated to the Lowcountry's Revolutionary War heritage, also in partnership with SC250. Fans can receive a free mini-American flag while enjoying live cannon demonstrations, historic reenactors throughout the ballpark and a variety of patriotic festivities honoring the spirit of 1776. The celebration will culminate after the game with the largest postgame drone show in RiverDogs history, as 400 illuminated drones take to the night sky for a one-of-a-kind tribute to Carolina's role in the American Revolution.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.







Carolina League Stories from June 22, 2026

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