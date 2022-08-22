Red-Hot Grizzlies Tidy Up The Barn, Sweep Rawhide With 7-5 Win

August 22, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (69-45, 28-20) swept the Visalia Rawhide (39-75, 19-29) 7-5 Sunday evening from Valley Strong Ballpark. With the win, Fresno improved to 35-7 overall against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 296-180. The Grizzlies have won 13 straight against their Highway 99 rivals and moved to 16-2 versus them in 2022. Fresno brought out the brooms against Visalia for the second time this season and the fourth time in two years. The Grizzlies enjoyed their second sweep on the road and the fifth overall in 2022.

After both starting pitchers traded zeroes through the first three innings, the offenses woke up in the fourth. Yanquiel Fernandez clawed Fresno ahead 1-0 with a solo blast to deep right field. It was Fernandez's third homer in his last six games and 18th of the season. Then, Zach Kokoska ripped a triple to the left-center alley, plating Braxton Fulford. Kokoska would scamper home on a throwing error. Benny Montgomery made it 5-0 when he slapped a single to center, scoring a pair. Visalia cut the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth when Kevin Graham cleared the bases with a double to right. In the fifth, AJ Lewis powered a two-run shot to the barn in right-center, extending the advantage to 7-3. It was Lewis' second consecutive contest leaving the yard and fourth longball of the year. In the ninth, the Rawhide added two more runs from a sacrifice fly and a Brett Johnson RBI double. Alvin Guzman scored on the two-bagger.

Fresno's lineup finished with seven runs on eight hits, six walks and one hit-by-pitch. Adael Amador drew three walks, giving him 77 on the year. Amador currently ranks sixth in Grizzlies single-season walks. Montgomery reached base twice and drove in two runs. Besides the clout, Fernandez also relished a walk. Kokoska notched multiple hits and runs. AJ Lewis yielded a career-high two hits to go with a pair of RBI. EJ Andrews Jr. touched base twice, scoring a run. Fresno righty Jarrod Cande fanned a career-high eight over three and two-thirds frames. He allowed three runs on one hit and four walks. Sergio Sanchez (8-3) was awarded the triumph after two and one-third shutout innings, punching out a pair. Francis Rivera tossed two scoreless frames and Angel Chivilli secured his fifth save with a strikeout. Rawhide starter Brock Jones (0-1) took the loss. Both clubs are off on Monday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B AJ Lewis (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- LF Zach Kokoska (2-5, 3B, RBI, 2 R)

- DH Yanquiel Fernandez (1-4, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- RHP Sergio Sanchez (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- RF Kevin Graham (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI)

- CF Brett Johnson (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB)

- DH Alvin Guzman (1-3, 2 R, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday August 23 Stockton

Ports

(Home) Stockton TBA vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (1-0, 3.00) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Eight of the nine Fresno batters reached base safely.

The Grizzlies are riding a six-game win streak, one away from their longest win streak of the season (done twice).

Fresno finishes 9-3 away in August, their best month on the road in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.