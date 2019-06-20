Red-Hot Bats Propel Voyagers in Billings

Billings, MT - The Voyagers whacked two home runs and pounded out a season-high 16 hits on their way to an 11-5 victory over Billings Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

With two straight wins, Great Falls (3-2) has moved over .500 for the first time this season after setting a new season-high in hits and runs for a second consecutive night. The Voyagers have scored 19 runs in the last two games after scoring just six total runs in the first three games. The Mustangs (0-5) made three more errors and have committed a total of eight errors in the last two games.

The offensive barrage began early for the Voyagers with a first-inning, two-run home high and deep to right for Harvin Mendoza. The blast scored Kelvin Maldonado after he had reached on a fielder's choice. It was Mendoza's second big fly of the season. Billings quickly answered in the bottom of the first with a Quincy McAfee RBI double and a sacrifice fly from Reniel Ozuna that tied the game.

Great Falls grabbed a 4-2 lead with a two-run second. Luis Mieses had an RBI single to right in the inning and a second run scored on the same base hit due to a fielding error in the outfield. The Voyagers made it 5-2 with a tally in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk of Harvin Mendoza. Billings trimmed it to 5-3 with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

The Voyagers made it a four-run cushion at 7-3 with a two-run home run in the fifth launched deep to right by Sam Abbott. Anderson Comas scored on the homer after he was hit by a pitch with one out. It was Abbott's first Pioneer League homer. The Mustangs climbed within two in the home half of the fifth on a two-run home run blasted up the left field line by Reniel Ozuna. Ozuna has a dinger in each of the first two games of the series.

Great Falls never took its foot off the gas pedal with two more in each of the final two frames. Luis Mieses produced a two-run single to center in the eighth for a 9-5 advantage. After Ty Greene led off the ninth with a double up the left field line, Sam Abbott drove him in with a groundout to second. Camilo Quinteiro then singled and scored the game's final run on a Caberea Weaver triple to the wall in deep right.

Five Voyagers posted multi-hit games, and three different batters drove in three each. Caberea Weaver went 3-for-3 and reached base all six times. Weaver was a homer shy of the cycle. Sam Abbott was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Camilo Quinteiro also collected three hits. Luis Mieses and Harvin Mendoza both drove in three as well. Great Falls went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, Ramon Pineda picked up the win in relief. Pineda (1-0) worked one-and-a-third with no marks against him. Billings' starter Carlos Carreno took the loss. Carreno lasted three-and-a-third and surrendered five earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Jack Maynard earned his first save of the season by going the final three innings with just two hits allowed.

The Voyagers go for the sweep at Billings Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. After the six-game road trip, Great Falls returns home on Tuesday, June 25th for a three-game set against Idaho Falls. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

