RED CARD on Opening Night + HANDBALL on a Shootout: Under Review

Published on December 6, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







Ryan Cigich and Phil Lavanco are back to break down the most contentious moments from the latest MASL action! Opening night saw a straight red card almost immediately into the first game! Also in the match between the Kansas City Comets and St. Louis Ambush, a shootout attempt was reviewed for a handball. Plus, San Diego Sockers thought there was a handball that wasn't called. All on the latest episode of Under Review!







