RED CARD in Milwaukee+ a Glut of Plays from Kansas City: Under Review

February 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video







Join us on Under Review as we dive into the most contentious plays from the past few weeks of MASL action! This week, we're analyzing the red card incident in the Milwaukee Wave vs Texas Outlaws matchup, plus several pivotal moments from the San Diego Sockers vs Chihuahua Savage game. We'll also break down key plays from the Kansas City Comets vs St. Louis Ambush clash.

