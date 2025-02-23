RED CARD in Milwaukee+ a Glut of Plays from Kansas City: Under Review
February 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video
Join us on Under Review as we dive into the most contentious plays from the past few weeks of MASL action! This week, we're analyzing the red card incident in the Milwaukee Wave vs Texas Outlaws matchup, plus several pivotal moments from the San Diego Sockers vs Chihuahua Savage game. We'll also break down key plays from the Kansas City Comets vs St. Louis Ambush clash.
Check out the Milwaukee Wave Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 23, 2025
- Heat Fall to Comets 4-2 - Harrisburg Heat
- Heat Clipped by Comets 6-4 - Harrisburg Heat
- Comets Complete Sweep of Harrisburg Heat - Kansas City Comets
- Utica City Gets Revenge at Home against Chihuahua - Utica City FC
- Empire's De La Torre: "Must be Ready for Anything" vs. Wave - Empire Strykers
- Sockers Are Stellar in 5-3 Win on Star Wars Night - San Diego Sockers
- Wave Get Socked in San Diego Saturday Night. - Milwaukee Wave
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Wave Stories
- Wave Get Socked in San Diego Saturday Night.
- Wave Roll West in Search of Victory; Saturday at San Diego, Monday at Empire
- Outlaws Stun Wave Saturday Night in Milwaukee.
- Wave Take on Texas in Milwaukee Saturday Night; Join in the Fight against Breast Cancer
- Wave Goes to Washington to Face Stars Saturday